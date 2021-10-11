Jeff Forrest seeks Carlsbad City Council seat to continue family's local government legacy
Jeff Forrest seeks Carlsbad City Council seat to continue family's local government legacy
Mike Smith, Carlsbad Current-Argus - Carlsbad Current-Argus
10/11/21
Jeff Forrest, son of former Carlsbad Mayor Bob Forrest, is running for Ward 2 Carlsbad City Council against incumbent Leo Estrada Nov. 2.
Read Full Story on currentargus.com
