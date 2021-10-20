Jefferson County grand jury indicts 'Grandmaster Jay' in case linked to Louisville protest
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Out of the Shadows: Christopher Steele defiant on dossier, says Trump still 'potential' threat
‘I’m not into golden showers’: Trump brought up the pee tape unprompted
Former Eagles OC Jon Gruden Resigns As Raiders Head Coach After Reports He Used Racist, Homophobic Language In Emails
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
How To Up Your Gin & Tonic Game
Take Brownlow Medal voting away from the umpires
NFL Week 6 takeaways: What we learned, big questions for every game and future team outlooks
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
FBI: Items linked to Brian Laundrie found in Florida park
Where the Bears Match Up Best
A look back at Blue Monday through the prism of redemption
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Senate GOP again poised to block Democrats’ election bill
Rolovich lawyer calls coach’s firing ‘unjust and unlawful’
Georgia commitment Carlton Madden gets ratings boost, enters Top247 rankings
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
How To Up Your Gin & Tonic Game
Stephen Colbert Tells Rep. Adam Schiff What Russian Oligarch Revealed About Trump 'Pee Tape'
Gabby Petito’s mother says she trusted Brian Laundrie to keep her daughter safe on trip
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Jefferson County grand jury indicts 'Grandmaster Jay' in case linked to Louisville protest
Billy Kobin, The Courier-Journal - Courier-Journal
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
John "Grandmaster Jay" Johnson faces wanton endangerment and related federal charges in connection with the Kentucky Derby weekend incident.
Read Full Story on courier-journal.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Thieves target Lexington Habitat for Humanity
Lexington $7.5 million water main upgrades to begin
Columbia Gas of Ky. expects 'more significant' increase in heating prices this year
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL