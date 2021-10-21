Jefferson County officials provide aid to families who lost loved ones to COVID-19
Jefferson County officials provide aid to families who lost loved ones to COVID-19
Frederick Price (KTHV) - KTHV
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
The Jefferson County Quorum Court is using pandemic relief funds from the American Rescue Plan to provide monetary aid to Arkansas families in need.
Read Full Story on thv11.com
