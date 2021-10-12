Jersey City Company Cited For Illegal Solid Waste Facility
Jersey City Company Cited For Illegal Solid Waste Facility
Samantha Mercado - Patch
10/12/21
State officials said the Caven Point site alone contains a 40-foot-high stockpile of approximately 300,000 cubic yards of crushed glass.
Read Full Story on patch.com
