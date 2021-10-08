Jerusalem as Memory and Place: Itzhak, Igor, and Aaron
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Tallahassee's world-famous opera composer, Carlisle Floyd, dies at 95
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Some Florida school districts -- including Duval -- continue clash with the state over masks
Jordan Travis announced as starting quarterback for Florida State vs. Syracuse
David Bellamy, surgeon and cop, will challenge Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Florida Ag Commissioner’s analysis of school COVID-19 cases suggests mask mandates work
No. 1 Florida State soccer handles Syracuse with 5-0 shutout win
9 Florida school districts face fines Thursday
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Syracuse shutout for 3rd straight game in 5-0 loss to No. 1 Florida State
Florida Judge Hears Testimony On ‘Vaccine Passport’ Ban
Florida to dock school district salaries for requiring masks
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Vaccines saved an estimated 2,400 Florida seniors between January and May
Tallahassee surgeon files to challenge Jeremy Matlow, looks to ‘unify’ city
John G. Riley Museum to host statewide conference on Florida Emancipation
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Jerusalem as Memory and Place: Itzhak, Igor, and Aaron
Raouf Halaby - CounterPunch
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
Memory is like a pomegranate layered and compacted in segments redolently rich. Each kernel is attached with a tiny nodule, its own umbilical cord. Place
Read Full Story on counterpunch.org
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
House committee approves COVID privacy bill
Bradley offers to mediate charter school-Tech Village dispute in Conway
Jessie Bates would love to pick off Aaron Rodgers, then ask for his autograph
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL