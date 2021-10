Joc Pederson's pinch-hit homer gives the Atlanta Braves a 3-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers and a 2-1 lead in the NLDS

Joc Pederson kept enhancing his “Joctober” nickname with a three-run, pinch-hit homer, and the Atlanta Braves shut down the Milwaukee Brewers once again, winning 3-0 to take a 2-1 edge in the National League Division Series.