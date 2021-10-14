Johnson City man arrested after post-game assault
Johnson City man arrested after post-game assault
Caleb Wethington - WATE 6 On Your Side
10/14/21
The Johnson City man wanted for the assault of a UT freshman after the Vols-South Carolina game has been arrested.
Read Full Story on wate.com
