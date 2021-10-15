Johnson City to host volunteer mixer to match boards to citizens
Johnson City to host volunteer mixer to match boards to citizens
Murry Lee - WJHL-TV
10/15/21
In an unorthodox move to find new help, the Johnson City officials will use speed dating strategies to match the civic-minded with the board that fits them best.
