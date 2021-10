This game was easily categorized in the sod game territory because FSU was on the road as a heavy underdog. How heavy? When FSU kicked off at 3:30 in Chapel Hill they were a 17.5 point underdog. Three hours later and Florida State is coming back to Tallahassee with a sod victory after dominating North Carolina to the tune of a 35-25 victory that was closer on the scoreboard than it felt in the second half.