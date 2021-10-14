Josh Heupel updates Tiyon Evans' status for Tennessee football vs. Ole Miss
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Switzerland wins in WCup qualifying, sets up Italy showdown
Bulgaria 2-1 Northern Ireland player ratings: Conor Bradley a joy to watch on first senior international start
Fan unrest as Hungary draws at England; Poland walks off
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
NH Congressional Delegation applauds U.S. border crossing re-opening annnouncement
United just revealed 5 new international destinations for 2022 in its largest-ever transatlantic expansion
Lizzie Cundy defends friend Coleen Rooney and insists 'she's in love with Wayne'
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
EA will remove disgraced NFL coach from Madden 22
United just revealed 5 new international destinations for 2022 in its largest-ever transatlantic expansion
United Airlines plans new flights to Jordan and Europe in bet on revival in international travel
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
United Airlines plans new flights to Jordan and Europe in bet on revival in international travel
Manchester students promote diversity, inclusion
Lizzie Cundy defends friend Coleen Rooney and insists 'she's in love with Wayne'
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Josh Heupel updates Tiyon Evans' status for Tennessee football vs. Ole Miss
Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel - The Knoxville News-Sentinel on MSN.com
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
Tiyon Evans has rushed for 486 yards and eight touchdowns in five games for Tennessee football, which hosts Ole Miss on Saturday.
Read Full Story on knoxnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Gov. Lee says education is key to hiring struggle
Realtors break down where housing market stands in Northeast Tennessee cities
Judge faces criticism following report that Black children were illegally jailed in Tennessee county
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL