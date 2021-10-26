Judge in J&J talc liability bankruptcy may kick case out of North Carolina
Judge in J&J talc liability bankruptcy may kick case out of North Carolina
@Reuters - Reuters
10/26/21
The judge overseeing the bankruptcy of Johnson & Johnson's subsidiary that holds its talc liabilities is considering a transfer of the proceeding out of North Carolina.
