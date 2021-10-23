Judge sides with Tennessee families in mask mandate fight
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Is ‘Hocus Pocus’ on Netflix, Disney+, or Any Other Streaming Services This Halloween?
5 Things To Do This Weekend, Including King Richard’s Faire And The Salem Zombie Walk
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Salem Halloween 2021: Are masks required? Do I need to be vaccinated against COVID to visit?
Harold J. “Buddy” Sylvester, Salem, Ohio
Looking for a Mexican market nearby? Popular El Torito expands to second location in Salem
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Wind advisory: high winds expected to hit Salem, surrounding cities
Our view: Grassroots action deserves support
Salem man gets 10 years for manslaughter in crash near Woodburn, after two previous DUIs
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
FireWatch: An end to fire season on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry
Wind advisory: high winds expected to hit Salem, surrounding cities
Salem man gets 10 years for manslaughter in crash near Woodburn, after two previous DUIs
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
New Orleans, Salem, Chattanooga? These popular U.S. Halloween spots will surprise you
Halloween happenings in Salem
WIAA football playoffs: West Salem healthier for playoff opener vs. Prescott
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Judge sides with Tennessee families in mask mandate fight
Lexi Lonas - The Hill on MSN.com
10/23/21
Join the Community
shares
A judge in Tennessee sided with two families to continue to block Gov. Bill Lee’s (R) executive order that allows parents to opt their children out of a mask mandate in schools.
Read Full Story on thehill.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
OPINION: Tennessee lawmakers consider making school board elections partisan in special session on COVID
Eleven Chattanooga-area venues and events receive Shuttered Venue Operator Grants
Ex-Steelers Key Contributors For Cardinals, Eagles & More
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL