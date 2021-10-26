Juneau committee reviewing systemic racism in new laws makes first recommendations to city
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Travis Tritt on Fox's Tucker Carlson show discusses his cancelations over vaccine mandates
Best Buy continues healthcare push with Current Health acquisition
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Pritzker, AFSCME enter arbitration over state employee vaccine mandate as Illinois prepares for 500K child vaccine doses
West Peoria bar says 'LETS GO BRANDON' was humor, not disrespect to President Biden
Worker shortages hit home for some local nonprofits
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Editorial: Remaps should empower citizens. They’re empowering the powerful instead.
Halloween In Peoria: Why Do We Carve Pumpkins?
You've heard of the gunfight at the O.K. Corral - but do you know the Illinois connection?
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Jon D. Kreucher Elected President & CEO of Howard & Howard Law Firm
Discussing Illinois congressional district maps: Where the process stands now
ADM discusses planned changes to ethanol business
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
New Date Announced for AN EVENING WITH RENEE ELISE GOLDSBERRY at the Peoria Civic Center
Pritzker, AFSCME enter arbitration over state employee vaccine mandate as Illinois prepares for 500K child vaccine doses
Illinois Democrats unveil 2nd draft of congressional maps
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Juneau committee reviewing systemic racism in new laws makes first recommendations to city
Jeremy Hsieh - KTOO
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
The Juneau Assembly created the Systemic Racism Review Committee last year. Before, staffers and policymakers rarely discussed race and equity.
Read Full Story on ktoo.org
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Lawmakers Push to Extend Deadline for Alaska Native Corporations to Spend COVID-19 Relief Funds
Siberia's permafrost melt is causing swamps, lakes, making land difficult to live on
CU Boulder nets $634M in annual research funding
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL