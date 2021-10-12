Jury deliberating in case against airman charged with murdering Mennonite woman
Jury deliberating in case against airman charged with murdering Mennonite woman
Staff Writer - John Q. Public
10/12/21
Closing statements concluded Friday and jury deliberations are underway in the case against an U.S. Air Force airman who is accused of killing a Mennonite woman.
Read Full Story on jqpublicblog.com
