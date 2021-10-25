Jury selection in trial of 3 charged with chasing, killing Ahmaud Arbery in its 2nd week
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Holding them to their word
Iowa soccer downs Nebraska in comeback
UAW strike is underway; Deere without 10,000 workers
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Thibau Nys back in action after collarbone fracture
Workers Are Furious. Their Unions Are Scrambling to Catch Up
Waterloo native, now Nigerian international school principal, at UNI seeking recruits to teach in Africa
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Thibau Nys back in action after collarbone fracture
Record number of absentee ballots, but several dozen missed deadline in Black Hawk Co.
Labor law complaint made days before strike alleges Deere retaliation in Waterloo
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Autum D. Parizek – Independence
Terry G. “Bud” Scheer – Independence
Alvarado returns to podium at her first cyclo-cross World Cup of season
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Jury selection in trial of 3 charged with chasing, killing Ahmaud Arbery in its 2nd week
Katherine Lee - Kennebec Journal
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
Most potential jurors questioned so far have seen the video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery three times at close range with a shotgun.
Read Full Story on pressherald.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Two months after US withdrawal, some 300 Americans still in Afghanistan
Two year Anniversary of Aniah Blanchards Disappearance; the families focus, educating women on Self Awarness and Self Defense
"Never forget our baby," Aniah Blanchard's mother asks attendees of vigil to remember her daughter on 'Forever Aniah Day'
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL