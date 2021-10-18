Justice Department asks Supreme Court to halt enforcement of Texas abortion law
Justice Department asks Supreme Court to halt enforcement of Texas abortion law
Melissa Melissa - CBS News
10/18/21
In a filing Monday, the Biden administration argued Texas "successfully nullified this court's decisions within its borders."
Read Full Story on cbsnews.com
