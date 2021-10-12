Keira Knightley to star as Milton reporter in serial killer true story 'Boston Strangler'
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: Thanks to coaches for help with this week's nominations — vote now
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Meet the candidates: St. Helena Council
University of Montana faculty member put on leave over alleged misogynistic, homophobic blog
Stories of Honor: Dennis Meyer performed 31 rescue medic parachute jumps in Vietnam
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Municipal elections: Helena city commission race
Stories of Honor: Dennis Meyer performed 31 rescue medic parachute jumps in Vietnam
Family Promise program takes new approach on homelessness
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Democracy in three different Montana newspapers
University of Montana faculty member put on leave over alleged misogynistic, homophobic blog
Townsend boy gets sandbox and play set courtesy of Make-A-Wish
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Keira Knightley to star as Milton reporter in serial killer true story 'Boston Strangler'
Dana Barbuto, The Patriot Ledger - The Patriot Ledger on MSN.com
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
Keira Knightley will star as Milton reporter Loretta McLaughlin in a film by 20th Century Studios based on the 1960s Boston Strangler murders.
Read Full Story on patriotledger.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
State Senate Democrats' draft map adds two majority-minority Senate districts
Lawmakers working with Springfield city officials to keep criminals off the streets
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL