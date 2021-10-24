Kenai's Gaethle wins Spruill award
Kenai's Gaethle wins Spruill award
Jeff Helminiak - Peninsula Clarion
10/24/21
Kenai Central junior Andrew Gaethle won the Luke Spruill Outstanding Wrestler award, while Soldotna won the team title, Saturday at the Luke Spruill Memorial Tournament at Kenai Central High School.
