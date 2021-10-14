Kennebunk greenlights 7-home 'higher density' neighborhood to be built on Alewive Road
Kennebunk greenlights 7-home 'higher density' neighborhood to be built on Alewive Road
Shawn P. Sullivan, Seacoastonline.com - Seacoastonline.com
10/14/21
The Kennebunk Planning Board approved the project, headed by Chinburg Properties in New Hampshire, during a recent meeting.
Read Full Story on seacoastonline.com
