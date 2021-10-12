Kennebunkport Police are 'Blues for Bucks'
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
No. 25 San Diego State starts fast, beats New Mexico 31-7
Sherri Saum Kids
New Mexico toddler’s ‘business in the front, party in the back’ style competes in USA Mullet Championship
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Clovis Soroptimist to Host Denim & Diamonds Fundraiser
‘The Voice’ Takes Monday Ratings While ‘NCIS’ Wins Viewership With Bittersweet Exit; Newbies ‘Ordinary Joe’ & ‘The Big Leap’ Rise
Topicality seeps into sitcoms
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Climate Change Puts New Mexico’s Ancient Acequias to the Test
Josh Grider Shares New Single 'Life's A Party'
Carlsbad City Council grants easement for new Xcel Energy substation
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
New Mexico State art installation honors farmworkers
Climate Change Puts New Mexico’s Ancient Acequias to the Test
Health officials: Family gatherings contribute greatly to COVID-19 spread on Navajo Nation
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
WWE RAW Draws Sixth-Lowest Viewership In Show History, Fourth-Lowest Key Demo Rating
Clovis Soroptimist to Host Denim & Diamonds Fundraiser
Mark Harmon’s Final ‘NCIS’ Episode Leads CBS to Tuesday Viewer Victory
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Kennebunkport Police are 'Blues for Bucks'
Dan King - Portland Press Herald
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
The agency is among 10 York County police departments sporting beards to raise funds for the Child Advocacy Center of York County.
Read Full Story on pressherald.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Maine Hospital Cuts Back Services Because of Staffing Shortages
Pogies are back in Maine, and lobstermen say they're more valuable than ever as bait
Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife relocating headquarters to downtown Augusta
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL