Kings fall to Predators on pair of third-period goals
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
There are marquee matchups all over tonight. Check here for Iowa high school football Week 6 live updates, analysis
Iowa AFL-CIO organization endorses two candidates in Mason City School Board elections
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Quad Cities housing prices have increased 18.8 percent over the past five years, echoing national trends
Neighbors voice concerns over proposed convenience store addition to Johnson Ave Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids
43 things we learned from Week 6 of Iowa high school football
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Feenstra announces 2022 re-election campaign
Iowa Department of Transportation project aims to prevent wrong-way drivers
Balloons soar as family marks 12th birthday of son lost in Adventureland accident
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Opinion: Iowa patients are suffering under our certificate-of-need regime
Survey: Iowans support affordable housing development
Iowa Department of Transportation project aims to prevent wrong-way drivers
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
YMCA in C.R. gaining stability despite funding, hiring challenges caused by derecho, pandemic
Detroit Lions' Matt Nelson bonds with cancer patient: 'Toughest kid I've ever met'
No. 10 Cedar Rapids Prairie 50, Iowa City West 14: What we learned
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Kings fall to Predators on pair of third-period goals
The Associated Press - Orange County Register
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
Anze Kopitar continues his torrid start to the season with a second-period goal, but Nashville scores twice in the final frame then denies a late Drew Doughty shot for a 2-1 win.
Read Full Story on dailynews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Top cop in Madeleine McCann investigation reveals 'real complication' in Cleo Smith's disappearance - after terrifying new clue suggests the four-year-old WAS abducted from her ...
USC QB commit Devin Brown takes massive jump in updated Top247 rankings
Canadian Rebecca Clifford among three finalists for prestigious Cundill History Prize
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL