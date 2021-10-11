Lake Co. Vaccination Rate For Eligible Residents Nears 70%
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Voters in another Nevada county will decide on local diesel tax
Memorial service honors 8 veterans
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Voters in another Nevada county will decide on local diesel tax
Week 8: McQueen takes a thriller over Reed; Bishop Manogue, Damonte Ranch and Reno all win
Elko, Fallon in battle of league unbeatens
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Fernley Republican Women donate books
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Lake Co. Vaccination Rate For Eligible Residents Nears 70%
Amie Schaenzer - Patch
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
The county's vaccination rate is among the highest in the Chicago area for residents over the age of 12 years old.
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
August sees higher sports wagering in Illinois
Watch now: Bloomington firefighters train on preventing propane tank explosions
St. Joseph's Home of Springfield, a Catholic nursing facility, is closing in December
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL