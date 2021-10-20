Lake Stevens worker's protection order granted against boss
Lake Stevens worker's protection order granted against boss
Isabella Breda - HeraldNet
10/20/21
The worker and his boss, Public Works Director Eric Durpos, were put on leave for an incident at a grievance meeting.
