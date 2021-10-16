Landslide in Pathanamthitta, dams overflowing, widespread damages to crops
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Cowboys LISTEN: Dallas Makes 3 Roster Moves Ahead of Patriots Showdown
College GameDay live stream from Texas vs. Oklahoma
NY Giants at Dallas Cowboys: Week 5 preview, prediction as Big Blue seeks another upset
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Kane Brown Brings Randy Travis Out on Stage for Moving Performance of “Three Wooden Crosses” in Dallas
NBA all-star Chris Paul invests in Dallas-based ‘food is medicine’ company
Dallas Cowboys 'optimistic' about Dak Prescott's calf strain after Monday's MRI
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Delonte West in Trouble: Former Dallas Mavs & NBA Standout Arrested
Kane Brown Brings Randy Travis Out on Stage for Moving Performance of “Three Wooden Crosses” in Dallas
Luxury bus firm RedCoach pulls into Austin market, offers service to Dallas, Houston, Waco
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Hardworking Dallas-Fort Worth clocks in as No. 1 U.S. labor market, report says
Delonte West in Trouble: Former Dallas Mavs & NBA Standout Arrested
Biden administration calls out 'hateful' Texas bill restricting transgender student athletes
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Kane Brown Brings Randy Travis Out on Stage for Moving Performance of “Three Wooden Crosses” in Dallas
Here’s Who’s Coming to Dallas This Week: October 19
The Best Things To Do in Dallas Oct. 20-Oct. 27
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Landslide in Pathanamthitta, dams overflowing, widespread damages to crops
Kerala Kaumudi - Kerala Kaumudi
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
PATHANAMTHITTA: Even before recovering from the 2018 floods, heavy rains lashed Pathanamthitta again causing extensive damages. Received 10 cm of rain in 12 hours.
Read Full Story on keralakaumudi.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Two College of Engineering researchers receive Idaho National Lab appointments
Giant Idaho Grass Carp Caught On Bass Lure Could Be a World Record
Idaho Falls police investigates wallet, purse thefts
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL