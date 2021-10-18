Latino groups sue over Texas redistricting
Latino groups sue over Texas redistricting
NBCNews - NBC News on MSN.com
10/18/21
Several Latino groups and individuals filed a lawsuit challenging redistricting maps drawn by the Texas Legislature, saying they dilute Hispanic voting rights.
Read Full Story on nbcnews.com
