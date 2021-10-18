League suspends Evander Kane for 21 games for COVID-19 violations
League suspends Evander Kane for 21 games for COVID-19 violations
Reuters - Reuters
10/18/21
The National Hockey League (NHL) on Monday suspended the San Jose Sharks' Evander Kane for 21 regular-season games without pay for violating its COVID-19 protocols.
