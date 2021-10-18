Lebanon County real estate transfers for week of Oct. 18
Lebanon County real estate transfers for week of Oct. 18
Lebanon Daily News - Lebanon Daily News on MSN.com
10/18/21
The following real estate transfers were recorded recently in Lebanon County: Lebanon. Christopher T. and Sara Minerick to Kurtis J. and Hanna L. Ehlers, 940 Hauck St., $200,000.
