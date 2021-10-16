Letter: In Support Of Dennis Perkins For 1st Ward Councilman
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The Cantab nears a reopening with band slate that brings Chicken Slacks back to Thursdays
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
School Committee candidates tell Medford the who, what, where and whys of their race
Beavers bring out a crowd in Medford
North loses SWC tug-of-war at Sheldon
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Merkley: Spending bill for 2022 includes numerous Oregon priorities, C.O. projects
Man Fleeing Officers Crashed Car, Killing Woman Near LIE: Police
Ashland woman sues police, hospital over forced urine sample after traffic stop
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Murphy and Ciattarelli both knock Trump for disparaging the late Colin Powell
Merkley: Spending bill for 2022 includes numerous Oregon priorities, C.O. projects
Man Fleeing Officers Crashed Car, Killing Woman Near LIE: Police
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
School Committee candidates tell Medford the who, what, where and whys of their race
High winds, heavy rains in the forecast
Medford's veterans services director returns after being declared fit for duty
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Letter: In Support Of Dennis Perkins For 1st Ward Councilman
Rich Kirby - Patch
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
"If elected, Dennis Perkins is more than willing to roll up his sleeves and work for us to put this solution in place..."
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Avelo Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service Between Southern Connecticut and Sarasota-Bradenton
Multifamily home sales soar in New London and Windham counties amid shortage of rentals and single-family homes
New York City helicopter complaints skyrocket
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL