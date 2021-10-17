Letters to the Editor: Mitigation can't beat extreme heat. Tax carbon emissions now
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Dad's post suggests Gabby Petito's ashes scattered at national park, search for Laundrie continues
Nicole Kottmann and Andy Abeyta join The Desert Sun as features editor and photojournalist
Garth Brooks Cancels Remainder of Shows Due to COVID
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
New Wyoming State Record Set at Annual Fort Collins Nursery Pumpkin Weigh Off
What Gabby Petito's death by strangulation could mean for Brian Laundrie's case
See the sweet surprise Zach Davis set up for Cheyenne Floyd to commemorate one year until they tie the knot
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Nice Weekend
wyoming refugees
Cheyenne Regional Airport has a meeting Thursday
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Editorial board: The upcoming special session is about performance, not about results
District court roundup: Former Cheyenne counselor sent to prison for sexual assaulting patient
Local Water Worker wins State Growers Record
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Paddy Moloney: The man who put Irish music on the map
New Wyoming State Record Set at Annual Fort Collins Nursery Pumpkin Weigh Off
Calming Down
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Letters to the Editor: Mitigation can't beat extreme heat. Tax carbon emissions now
Oct. 17, 2021 3 AM PT Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print - Los Angeles Times on MSN.com
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
Extreme heat is extremely deadly. The best way to prevent deaths is to reduce fossil fuel use by taxing carbon emissions.
Read Full Story on latimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Robert Durst on ventilator with COVID-19
Ethiopia stands on the brink of escalating civil war and state failure
Howey: Refuting Trump's election 'steal'
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL