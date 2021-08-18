Lil Durk on Chicago's Gun Violence: "This needs to change and ASAP"
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The Denver Film Festival Returns With In-Person Event for 2021!
6 Cool Denver Murals By One Very Cool Local Artist
Fiddler's Green Reveals 2021 Concert Lineup
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
2 New Breweries Are Coming to Denver Tech Center
'The Watering Bowl' in Denver Is an Oasis for Both You and Your Dog
A Beginner's Guide to Making Sushi
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
5 Ways to Personalize Your Engagement
Deer Creek Valley Ranch and Wedding Venue Hits Market at $11.5 Million
5 Best RV Camping Sites in Colorado
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Labor Day Weekend 2021: DIA Expecting Travel to Double
Valor Christian students protest departure of volleyball coach who says he was pressured to leave because he is gay
Simone Biles and Other US Gymnasts Bringing Live Tour to Denver
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
A 'Harry Potter'-Themed Mini-Golf Pop-Up Is Coming to Denver!
Simone Biles and Other US Gymnasts Bringing Live Tour to Denver
The 2021 Denver Congenital Heart Walk Returns This Weekend!
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Lil Durk on Chicago's Gun Violence: "This needs to change and ASAP"
Shawn Grant - The Source Magazine
8/18/21
Join the Community
shares
Lil Durk is calling for an end to gun violence in his hometown of Chicago after two young girls were shot in the city
Read Full Story on thesource.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Australian Sheep Farmer Makes 'Sheep Art' Heart in Tribute to 'Very Special' Aunty
DC FanDome 2021 Promises Glimpses into 'The Batman,' 'Aquaman 2,' 'The Flash,' and 'Black Adam'
Alleged Fake High School Dupes ESPN to Play on National TV
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL