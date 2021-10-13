The Lions look to new leaders this season with the departure of 2X 1st team All-American Cam Martin – who transferred to play at KU. RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS: The Missouri Southern men’s basketball team has been picked to finish fourth in both the media and coaches MIAA Men’s Basketball Preseason Polls as the league announced both today as part of MIAA Basketball Media Day held at the College Basketball Experience inside the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.