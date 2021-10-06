Local fans' request for Arizona band Sundressed's return is granted
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
New Kids On The Block bring 'The Mixtape Tour 2022' to Buffalo with special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley & En Vogue
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opens in Los Angeles
Broadway Is Back, Baby! 'Wicked,' 'Hamilton,' and More Return to the Stage on Tuesday!
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Why is the leaf color “falling” behind this season?
Old NY mobsters reportedly fear handing over reins to phone-obsessed, soft millennials
Red Sox motivated by Yankees’ diss before AL Wild Card Game: ‘Be careful what you wish for’
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
No Sleep Till Brooklyn: Protesters sleep outside of Senator Schumer’s home demanding pathway to citizenship
Samson: Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the right decision in pulling Gerrit Cole early
How Covid-19 will change the way the city picks up commercial waste
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
No Sleep Till Brooklyn: Protesters sleep outside of Senator Schumer’s home demanding pathway to citizenship
How Covid-19 will change the way the city picks up commercial waste
Patients left in lurch as NY’s home-care workers face vaccine deadline
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Why is the leaf color “falling” behind this season?
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole pulled after six outs in AL wild-card game: 'Sick to my stomach'
NYU Langone Health Expands Outpatient Care Network
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Local fans' request for Arizona band Sundressed's return is granted
Ed Condran
[email protected]
- The Spokesman-Review
10/6/21
Join the Community
shares
A number of local fans who caught Sundressed open for Ann Arbor at the Pinhook in 2017 implored the Phoenix-based punk-pop band to return to Spokane.
Read Full Story on spokesman.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Coalition targets illegal tobacco trade, with Arizona among top states in contraband
Congress will review Arizona's election audit Thursday, but some key players won't attend
Stanford vs. Arizona State Football Prediction and Preview
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL