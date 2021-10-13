Local history: Crayola founder Edwin Binney, one of Fort Pierce's early benefactors
Local history: Crayola founder Edwin Binney, one of Fort Pierce's early benefactors
Joanne Blandford - Treasure Coast Newspapers
10/13/21
Edwin Binney and his wife Alice built a bungalow north of downtown Fort Pierce where they were generous contributors to the local community.
Read Full Story on tcpalm.com
