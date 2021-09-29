Local providers administer COVID-19 booster vaccine following FDA authorization
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
'Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' Comes to the District
DC Extras Needed for Netflix Film on Civil Rights Figure Bayard Rustin
Attention, Actors: Extras Are Needed for Comedy Filming in Central Virginia
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
New Jersey Devils open 2021-22 Preseason with a 5-4 win over the Washington Capitals
Wizards GM says Westbrook 'never asked to move on' from DC
Pizza From a DC Area Restaurant Was Just Named the Best Pizza in the World
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
It’s Fight Night on Capitol Hill
Donalds Claims House Democrats Spending is ‘Not what America needs’
Trump Extremists Brought Numerous Guns on January 6, Evidence Shows
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
US Congress approves short-term spending bill as gov't shutdown deadline looms
These 35 Senators Voted Against Stopgap Funding to Avoid Government Shutdown
Republicans win congressional dustup on the baseball diamond, amid DC turmoil
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
YUHSD students attend leadership training on Capitol Hill
Celebrate Family Day Sunday at Hill Center
Cool Story: Shortstop has 4 hits, Rox beat Nationals 10-5
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Local providers administer COVID-19 booster vaccine following FDA authorization
Diego Hernandez - KWWL
9/29/21
Join the Community
shares
The booster dose is for those who received the Pfizer vaccine only and is given six months following the second dose of the two-dose vaccine series.
Read Full Story on kwwl.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Tyler Bereman Reinvents Freeride Motocross for 2nd Annual Red Bull Imagination
Tales from the Tread: Museum's History Happy Hours return
CO Delegation urges Secretary of U.S. Air Force to reconsider Space Command's location
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL