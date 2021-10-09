Local Sports Calendar (Oct. 9)
Local Sports Calendar (Oct. 9)
MARVIN HOLMAN
[email protected]
- Commercial-News
10/9/21
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 1 p.m. Salt Fork at Westville, 1 p.m. Prep Cross Country Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Cumberland Invitational,
Watch now: AJ Lust, Illinois Wesleyan offensive line eager to face WashU defense
Toledo vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Game Preview
Leading the way
