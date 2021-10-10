Longtime NWA banker launches consulting business
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Banks District EMS adds new ambulance based in Southern Upshur County
College COVID plans in the Ohio Valley: Where do we go from here?
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Soccer ‘Cats score twice late to earn 2-2 tie with Notre Dame
Catholic community works to stop domestic violence in Wheeling
Wheeling Police launching crime reporting website
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
B-U’s Coffman places 22nd after playing day two under the weather
Catholic community works to stop domestic violence in Wheeling
Wheeling Police launching crime reporting website
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
B-U’s Coffman places 22nd after playing day two under the weather
Catholic community works to stop domestic violence in Wheeling
What Peace Prize says about freedom in Russia, Philippines
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Longtime NWA banker launches consulting business
Paul Gatling - Talk Business & Politics
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
Longtime Northwest Arkansas banker Ron Branscum has made a career change. Branscum resigned from Arvest Bank in December and launched Strategic Business Consulting Inc. (SBC) with a focus on
Read Full Story on talkbusiness.net
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Top 10 Horror Movies Since 2000
The Definitive Ranking of the Best Halloween Episodes of 'The Office'
What Does Domestic Violence Actually Look Like?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL