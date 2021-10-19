[]
Louisiana beefs up on-site staff to assist displaced Hurricane Ida survivors secure trailers
Louisiana's disaster recovery agency is adding on-site staff beginning Tuesday to better assist displaced residents secure trailers for temporary housing in the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ida. A spokesman for the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness told USA Today Network the contractor that runs the state's temporary housing program will send staff to the Houma Civic Center Tuesday and other FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers beginning Wednesday.