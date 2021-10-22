Louisiana lawmakers bring Redistricting Roadshow to Shreveport
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Treadwell, Whose Obsession With Bears Led to a Tragic End
Fourth special session ends Nov 2, with zero result. “If we come back again we won’t see anything new,” Rep. Delena Johnson says
Podcast: Is there no bottom? The Bronson administration’s continued attacks on Alaska health-care workers and institutions.
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Fourth special session ends Nov 2, with zero result. “If we come back again we won’t see anything new,” Rep. Delena Johnson says
Alaska museums condemn antisemitic vandalism in Anchorage
Oath Keepers in the statehouse: How a militia movement took root in the Republican mainstream
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
A redistricting proposal has left Homer neighbors feeling stranded, highlighting a complex process
Bookmobile hits the streets delivering a good read to the community
A small earthquake shook Ketchikan this week. Here’s why they’re relatively uncommon in Southeast Alaska
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Enough is enough: Help end domestic violence in Alaska
A Republican Begich runs for Alaska’s US House seat, challenging Rep. Young
A redistricting proposal has left Homer neighbors feeling stranded, highlighting a complex process
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Slack Tide: Alaskæpœdia — Juneau
2020 is the year that Health Care took the lead in Southeast Alaska’s private-sector economy
Juneau officials might rename this public space ‘Peratrovich Plaza’
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Louisiana lawmakers bring Redistricting Roadshow to Shreveport
Darran Todd - ArkLaTex Homepage
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
Louisiana lawmakers held a public meeting Thursday on the campus of LSU-Shreveport Thursday to give the public the opportunity to weigh in on the redistricting process.
Read Full Story on arklatexhomepage.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Dodgers eager to embrace 2020 NLCS storyline against Braves
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez reintroduces bill for 9/11 cleanup crews
City of West Monroe announces activities for Halloween weekend
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL