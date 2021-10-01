Louisiana residents with SNAP will see increased benefits starting today
Louisiana residents with SNAP will see increased benefits starting today
WDSU Digital Team - WDSU
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
SNAP recipients will see an increase in their monthly household allotment through a reevaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan.
Read Full Story on wdsu.com
