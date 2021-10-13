Louisiana trooper who spoke out about police brutality is fired
Louisiana trooper who spoke out about police brutality is fired
Monique Beals - The Hill on MSN.com
10/13/21
After a Black Louisiana state trooper went public with allegations of police brutality and racism within the department, he received notice that he was being fired.
Read Full Story on thehill.com
