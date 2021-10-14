Louisiana university announces semi-finalists in presidential search
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Abilene Wylie volleyball sweeps Lubbock Coronado, keeps pace with Lubbock-Cooper
2022 Miscellaneous Unknown Unknown 19BH
Kiér Laprí Kartier, a 21-year-old Black trans woman, shot dead in Texas
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Fort Worth Brewer races past Abilene Cooper in big District 3-5A Division I football clash
'Sure hope it happens' - Republican Rep. Lyle Larson, estranged from his own party, says Texas needs a third one
Ben Affleck Puts His Big Muscles On Display While Filming New Thriller In Austin — Photo
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
'They were ambushed': 1 deputy killed, 2 others wounded in shooting outside Texas bar
Astros vs. Red Sox live updates: Houston's lineup
How to Watch Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Texas Longhorns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Holocaust Museum Head Blames New Texas Law, Not School Official, for 'Opposing View' Remark
Mike Siegel: Potential McConaughey candidacy a 'sideshow' in Texas governor race
1 deputy killed, 2 injured in 'ambush shooting' outside Houston bar, police say
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Holocaust Museum Head Blames New Texas Law, Not School Official, for 'Opposing View' Remark
LONGHORNS LIVE BLOG: Texas looks to rebound at home against No. 12 Oklahoma State
Texas Tech vs. Kansas Game Preview
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Louisiana university announces semi-finalists in presidential search
Trinity Velazquez - BR Proud
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
Northwestern State University (NSU) in Natchitoches, La announced the semi-finalists in the national search to fill the position of president of the university.
Read Full Story on brproud.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Russia's daily COVID-19 deaths top 1,000 for first time
Some New Orleans candidates have money to burn for elections; others almost broke
Saints Bye Report: Special Teams
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL