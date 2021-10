LSU's 11 best coaching candidates to replace Ed Orgeron, from Jimbo Fisher to Joe Brady

LSU and Ed Orgeron have reached "a separation agreement" that will end the Tigers coach's tenure after the 2021 season. Orgeron replaced Les Miles in 2016 and compiled a 49-17 record. Orgeron led the Tigers to a national championship in 2019 with a 15-0 record,