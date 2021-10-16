Madison Co. Commission to fill another vacancy Monday
Madison Co. Commission to fill another vacancy Monday
Brandon Shields, The Jackson Sun - The Jackson Sun on MSN.com
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
The Madison County Commission will meet Monday night, and for the third time in less than a year, a new Commissioner will be named to sit on the board.
Read Full Story on jacksonsun.com
