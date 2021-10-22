Mail-in ballot error in Bear Creek and Shickshinny
Mail-in ballot error in Bear Creek and Shickshinny
Andy Mehalshick - WYOU
10/22/21
Two mail-in, absentee ballot issues from the municipalities of Bear Creek and Shickshinny have been brought to the attention of the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections.
Read Full Story on pahomepage.com
