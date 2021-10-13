Maine Legislature joins legal fight over whale protection rules
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
'Watching themselves die': Fairbanks nurse describes panic and 'air hunger' among COVID patients in video encouraging vaccination
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
School District opens up about challenges with bus routes
Local non-profit is “gearing up” for winter months ahead
Rural Alaska at risk as COVID surge swamps faraway hospitals
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
A special sensation in the sky: The rare red aurora
Questions frequently asked regarding bus routes get answered by the school district
School District opens up about challenges with bus routes
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
A special sensation in the sky: The rare red aurora
Alaska will allow ATVs on roads starting Jan. 1, but snowmachines and hovercraft aren’t included
Questions frequently asked regarding bus routes get answered by the school district
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
A special sensation in the sky: The rare red aurora
Marine debris is washing up again on Bering Strait shores
Red aurora rare enough to be special
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Maine Legislature joins legal fight over whale protection rules
by Christian Wade, The Center Square contributor - Washington Examiner
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
The Maine Legislature is wading into a legal fight between the federal government and the state's commercial lobstermen over new whale protection rules.
Read Full Story on washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Maine builds big lead, then holds on to beat William & Mary
Jake Black powers Johnstown Tomahawks comeback against Maine Nordiques
Are The Los Angeles Lakers Preseason Struggles A Sign Of Things To Come?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL