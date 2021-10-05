Maine triple homicide trial is moved to avoid jury bias
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Lubbock couple finds pet chihuahua as stowaway in suitcase
Lubbock-Cooper seniors to fill nursing shortage through program giving real hospital experience
“I’ve never seen a market like this,” Lubbock realtor says as home prices soar
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Lubbock sex offender, Sherman murder suspect added to Texas 10 Most Wanted lists
Opponent Depth Chart: Week 6 vs. Texas Tech
Lubbock sex offender added to Texas Most Wanted list
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
How to watch Texas Tech Red Raiders football vs. TCU Horned Frogs
Lubbock-Cooper seniors to fill nursing shortage through program giving real hospital experience
West Nile Virus, St. Louis Encephalitis Virus confirmed in Lubbock
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Maine triple homicide trial is moved to avoid jury bias
Carol Semple - Portland Press Herald
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
Thomas Bonfanti will be tried in Waldo County rather than Washington County to avoid any potential of bias on the part of jurors.
Read Full Story on pressherald.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
More than $60M spent in a battle over Maine hydropower corridor
United Airlines workers eye rare legal move to block vaccine directive
Maine man accused of unleashing bedbugs in city hall faces trial
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL