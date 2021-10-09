Maine's delegation backs repeal of measures that authorized war in Iraq
Maine's delegation backs repeal of measures that authorized war in Iraq
Daryl Madore - Sun Journal
10/9/21
Congress eyes possible passage this fall of a resolution to repeal approval of war in Iraq, a rare step toward restricting presidential power.
