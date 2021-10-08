Majority of Broken Arrow parents and school staff oppose indoor masking policy, district announces
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Scottsdale Stars Christian Kirk, Byron Murphy Save Cardinals From Ugly Upset
Should You Think About Investing in The Joint Corp. (JYNT)?
Businesses Can Now Support Charitable Causes And Promote Their Brands At The Same Time With Promos For A Purpose
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Charred sweet potato and Spanish boquerones: 3 best bites I ate in metro Phoenix this week
3 Hotels That Offer Out-Of-This-World Stargazing Experiences
The best coffee cities in the US and Arizona, according to WalletHub
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
The Arizona Fall League is back!
Scottsdale homeowner's remodel blends golf course views with modern smart home amenities
5 things to know as Scottsdale residents vote on plan for growth
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
The Arizona Fall League is back!
AgJunction Enters into Arrangement Agreement to be Acquired by KUBOTA Corporation for CAD $0.75 ...
Scottsdale homeowner's remodel blends golf course views with modern smart home amenities
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Scottsdale homeowner's remodel blends golf course views with modern smart home amenities
AZ Briefing: Scottsdale to vote on growth plan; Ariz.'s influential Hispanic Americans; downtown Phoenix YMCA closes pool
Rabalais: If Derek Stingley is done at LSU, he will be remembered for his fleeting greatness
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Majority of Broken Arrow parents and school staff oppose indoor masking policy, district announces
FOX23.com News Staff - Fox 23
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
A majority of Broken Arrow Public Schools staff and parents surveyed oppose an indoor masking policy, the district announced Friday.
Read Full Story on fox23.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Bijan Robinson Is Transcendent, but Can He Run Past Oklahoma?
Oklahoma vs. Texas odds, prediction, betting trends for Red River Showdown
Oklahoma-Texas: One Big Thing
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL