Male shoots, wounds woman as she drives in Akron
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Around Montclair: Vaccine Proof|Obama Rally|Indigenous People
A 'Big Deal' For Newark: New TV Show Will Film At Symphony Hall
High School Sports In Newark Area: This Week In Preps
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
How to Watch Capitals vs. Devils Thursday
COVID kills cops - five times more often than gunfire | Editorial
3 Takeaways From Devils’ 4-3 Win Against the Blackhawks
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Gordo on the NHL: While Blues soar, Kraken, Blackhawks disappoint
Report: Secrecy, transparency violations amok in Port Authority-Amazon deal
How to Watch Capitals vs. Devils Thursday
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Joseph Aloysius Barber, 94
NJ Haitian Community Plans Protest Outside Newark ICE Office
Anohter warm, sunny day Thursday before things cool down again
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Elizabeth, NJ for $44.0 Million
Newark Teacher, Musician Finds Meaning In Nonprofit Work
Free 'Community Fridge' Is A Hit In Newark's South Ward
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Male shoots, wounds woman as she drives in Akron
Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com - Cleveland.com on MSN.com
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
The woman was able to drive herself to the hospital after she was shot in the Cascade Valley neighborhood, just north of downtown Akron, police say.
Read Full Story on cleveland.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
The Firsts, the Fights, the Undefeated Finishes: Irish Talk USC
Ohio's new standard license plate unveiled
Tom Brady gives pure Michigan-Ohio State rivalry answer when asked about Justin Fields
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL