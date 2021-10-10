Man accused of shooting Georgia police officer working his first shift in custody
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Books-A-Million Aims to Hire 1,000 New Associates in One Day at Its Nationwide Hiring Event Ahead of the Holiday Shopping Season
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
‘Light in the Piazza’ Gives Students ‘Full Professional Experience’
Florence man hits ‘Kentucky Jackpot’ with $250k winning Lottery Scratch-off ticket
Casa Grande KFC being rebuilt to accommodate bigger drive-thru
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
‘Light in the Piazza’ Gives Students ‘Full Professional Experience’
New Children's Book, 'Who Is Florence Price?' By Students At Kaufman Music Center's Special Music School, To Be Published By Schirmer Books
Blenders Eyewear Welcomes Nathan Florence to the Team
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Linda Dollenmeyer: My love of cars
Where the Action Is
Books-A-Million Aims to Hire 1,000 New Associates in One Day at Its Nationwide Hiring Event Ahead of the Holiday Shopping Season
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Man accused of shooting Georgia police officer working his first shift in custody
News4Jax Staff - News4Jax
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
A man accused of shooting a Georgia police officer has been arrested, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Sunday.
Read Full Story on news4jax.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Georgia ranked No. 1 in regular season for first time since 1982
Georgia police officer shot and killed on his first shift, police searching for suspect
Georgia 'Ripe Area' for New DOJ Probe on Trump Effort to Overturn Election: Sen. Whitehouse
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL